The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — The Interstate 77 bridge linking Williamstown, in Wood County, West Virginia, and Marietta, Ohio, carries travelers across a wide stretch of the Ohio River and a narrow island rich in pioneer history.

Drivers making the crossing have only a few seconds to glance at the uninhabited, three-mile-long sliver of brush, trees and shoreline that makes up Buckley Island, if they are not fully immersed in negotiating 70 mph traffic or distracted by roadside shopping centers and fast food venues.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you