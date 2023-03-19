WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — The Interstate 77 bridge linking Williamstown, in Wood County, West Virginia, and Marietta, Ohio, carries travelers across a wide stretch of the Ohio River and a narrow island rich in pioneer history.
Drivers making the crossing have only a few seconds to glance at the uninhabited, three-mile-long sliver of brush, trees and shoreline that makes up Buckley Island, if they are not fully immersed in negotiating 70 mph traffic or distracted by roadside shopping centers and fast food venues.
For those who do manage to get a look at the island, it is difficult to imagine it as the site of several deadly encounters between frontier settlers and Native Americans, or the garden spot used to feed soldiers manning the Northwest Territory’s first outpost.
Later, the island was the site of corn, cabbage and cattle production, a contagious disease sanitorium, a floating gristmill, a cockfighting arena and an amusement park. Today, its role is to provide habitat for native wildlife and plant species as one of 22 islands managed by the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge.
One of the first written descriptions of Buckley Island was produced in 1770 by George Washington, who, at age 39, passed by the island while on a nine-week tour of the Ohio River Valley to view tracts of land he had been awarded for service during the French and Indian War.
After paddling downriver from Pittsburgh, Washington, accompanied by his nephew, Bushrod, and longtime friend James Craik, arrived at a campsite on the Ohio shore just above Buckley Island. The next morning, the party drifted past “an island about two miles in length but not wide (before) we came to the mouth of the Muskingum (at present-day Marietta), distant from our encampment about four miles,” Washington wrote in his journal.
Washington had originally planned to claim a tract of land along the south shore of the Ohio between the island and the mouth of the Little Kanawha at Parkersburg, but discovered that a deed for that property had already been awarded. Instead, Washington claimed, and received a deed for, a five-mile strip of bottomland along the Ohio just downstream from Parkersburg, where a town named Washington later took shape.
According to historian Louise Zimmer, the island’s first recorded owner was Pierce Duvall, who began growing corn there in 1774, but lived on the mainland.
The island’s first recorded instance of violent death took place in 1782, according to Zimmer, when a flatboat headed downriver from Pittsburgh encountered heavy fog and crashed into the head of what was then known as Duvall Island. Before the boat’s crew and passengers could make repairs and continue their journey, a party of Native Americans who had been hunting on the island attacked them, killing two and abducting those who survived.
In 1784, frontiersman Hamilton Kerr, notorious Indian fighter Lewis Wetzel and Wetzel’s brother, George, were camped on the island while on a beaver trapping expedition. While paddling between the island and the north shore of the Ohio, they were fired upon by Native Americans, who killed George Wetzel, shattered a bone in Kerr’s arm, and killed his dog.
Despite the island’s unwelcoming ambiance, Kerr bought the island the following year, using it to grow corn, potatoes and other garden produce as well to graze cattle. Much of what was produced by Kerr was bought to feed the 150 soldiers of the First American Regiment, who, in 1785, were building a pentagon-shaped stockade on the north side of the Ohio, just across the river from the toe of the island, near the site where Kerr was wounded.
Fort Harmar, the first military installation to take shape in the Northwest Territory, the 300,000 square mile frontier north and west of the Ohio River, was completed the following year, and Kerr was hired to serve as the new fort’s hunter and scout.
In 1787, with help from soldiers from the fort, Kerr built a cabin surrounded by a small stockade on the island, near the spot where the I-77 bridge now crosses the island’s north shore. Once construction was complete, Kerr and his wife, Susannah, were joined on the island by Kerr’s brothers, George and Matthew Jr., his father, Matthew, a Revolutionary War veteran, his sister, Jane, her husband, Peter Niswonger, and their three children.
Months after the cabin was occupied, a boy sent to the island from Fort Harman to pick up a quantity of milk was killed and scalped before completing his mission.
Tensions between Native Americans and settlers on the Ohio frontier remained high for the next decade, thanks in part to the efforts of Wetzel, a friend of Kerr’s from their childhood years in Wheeling. Wetzel and a brother had been kidnapped by Native Americans in 1777, contributing to a murderous hatred for native people that followed him for the remainder of his life.
Wetzel, who claimed to have killed and scalped 27 Native Americans between 1779 and 1788, wanted relations between native people and settlers to worsen, to bring about a war that would lead to extermination of the natives. In the 1780, to make that outcome more likely, Wetzel assassinated two Native American leaders involved in peace negotiations with officials at Fort Harmar.
Wetzel used a tomahawk blow to the skull to murder a Delaware Indian chief as he alighted from a canoe to take part in treaty talks with Army officials. He waited along a trail leading from a native encampment to Fort Harmar to shoot and kill Chief Tegunteh of the Seneca Nation as he prepared to resume talks at the fort.
The actions enraged Gen. Josiah Harmar, the fort’s namesake and leader of the First American Regiment, which made up the newly independent nation’s standing army at the time. Harmar, who was trying to maintain peace on the western frontier, ordered Wetzel’s arrest. He was taken into custody at Kerr’s island cabin, where he had sought refuge. He was returned to the fort, but soon escaped.
By 1791, deadly encounters between Native Americans and settlers had become so numerous and intense that Kerr and his extended family began living at Fort Harmar, making sporadic trips to their island to tend crops and livestock.
On June 17, family patriarch Matthew Kerr canoed across the channel to tend to chores on the island. On a similar trip the previous day, he discovered a horse tied to a tree, which his children told him indicated the presence of a native. Although his children urged him not to return to the island, he ignored their advice.
After reaching the island and completing his chores, he climbed into his canoe and pushed off from shore and was shot several times by Native Americans hidden on an embankment. People at Fort Harmar heard the gunfire, “and then watched in horror as the Indians took his gun and then scalped him,” wrote local historian Ben Baine.
“Then they watched the Indians run down the bank of the river and listened to their yells of victory,” Baine continued. “The canoe with Matthew’s body in it was recovered just above Fort Harmar.”
As a series of raids and counterattacks known as the Northwest Indian War raged on around them, Kerr’s family soon relocated to farms along the northern shore of the river in the portion of the Northwest Territory that in 1803 became Ohio.
Meanwhile, the newly formed city of Marietta, which took shape across the Muskingum River from Fort Harmar and across the Ohio from Kerr’s former island, was experiencing a scarlet fever epidemic. In 1793, town officials voted to establish a “pestilence house” on Kerr’s island to shelter and quarantine those exposed to the disease. The small sanitorium was operated sporadically into the 1820s.
A floating gristmill operated in the Ohio River channel between Buckley Island and the West Virginia shoreline in the early 1800s. Throughout the 19th Century, a series of owners farmed the island, enduring at least 10 floods that completely inundated it. During the latter part of the century, the island was a regional venue for illegal cockfights, according to Baine.
The upstream end of the island underwent a unique transformation after the Buckeye & Eureka Pipeline Company leased the property in 1897 and converted it into a summer resort and amusement park. Company employees built an 80-foot-long, 60-foot-wide dance pavilion with windows designed to swing out and divert summer breezes inside the building.
Buckeye-Eureka Park also featured a musical merry-go-round, bowling alleys, horseshoe pits, bathhouses for swimmers, baseball diamonds, swings and picnic tables.
“It wasn’t Kings Island, but it was the site of three gatherings for company employees and customers that drew up to 10,000 people,” said Michael Schramm, visitor services manager for the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge, on a recent visit to Buckley Island.
But the popular warm-weather getaway site was short-lived. In 1907, the second-highest flood crest recorded until that time swept over the island, washing away two acres of the amusement park, left the dance pavilion battered and broken, and severely damaged what wasn’t destroyed. The park was never rebuilt.
By this point, the island had been known by a number of names, including Duvall, Kerr’s, Marietta, Meigs and Muskingum island. Its current name came into use in 1911, when the island was sold to local resident Jerry Buckley for $12,000. In about 1915, Buckley built a house at the upper end of the island near the West Virginia border and later added a second, smaller home and two barns.
In the years that followed, Buckley and his heirs either leased out the rights to farm the island or farmed it themselves. Corn, potatoes, cabbage and tobacco were grown on the island, and cattle, hogs and chickens were raised there.
“Most of the islands in the refuge supported farms at some time,” Schramm said.
The Buckley family sold the island to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for $400,000 in 1998. The remnants of the homes and barns they built are still standing, but are in a major state of decline.
The Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge headquarters and visitor center is perched on an embankment overlooking a section of Buckley Island near the site of the Buckley family’s mainland home.
Today, former cropland on Buckley and other once-farmed islands in the refuge is being overrun by invasive species like Japanese knotweed, multiflora rose, trees of heaven and autumn olive.
“Once a month, we have an invasive weed removal project somewhere on the refuge,” Schramm said. “It’s hard work, but we have a core group of volunteers who show up and make a big difference.”
Last year, a tractor and brush hog were barged to Buckley Island to clear a 10-acre swath of invasive vegetation. On April 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., volunteers are welcome to join the refuge staff in planting native trees in the recently cleared area and removing water-borne trash from the island.
“We’re going to have to restore natural vegetation piece by piece,” Schramm said. “It will take time, but that’s the plan.”
Visitors are welcome at Buckley and the other islands managed by the refuge, but boats are needed to reach all but one of them — Middle Island at St. Marys, where a bridge provides a connection to the mainland. Camping is not permitted within the refuge.