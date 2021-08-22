HUNTINGTON — Though it is celebrating its 25th anniversary, the true start of The Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington started with a gift almost 100 years ago.
In 1922, Bradley W. Foster, husband of Collis P. Huntington’s niece, left $800,000 — which would be about $13 million today — to build, maintain and operate a home for older unmarried women and widows. The Foster Memorial Home for Aged Women, erected on Madison Avenue in West Huntington, sheltered thousands of local women for many years.
But in 1985, the Rev. Gray Hampton, a member of the Foster Foundation Board, introduced board members to the continuing care retirement community concept after placing his mother in such a facility in North Carolina.
Continuing care retirement communities, or CCRCs, recognize seniors want to live as independently as possible, according to seniorliving.com. Also known as a life plan community, these communities deliver independent living and an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to onsite higher-level care should medical needs progress, such as memory care.
This continuum of care ensures residents have the stability of remaining in the place they call home.
After 10 years of work by the Foster Foundation, on Aug. 19, 1996, Woodlands opened with 111 apartments at almost 100% occupancy. Over the next few years, 61 additional apartments and 23 cottages were built. In 2004, the Assisted Living/Health Care wing of Woodlands was expanded with the substantial involvement of Joan C. Edwards and the West Virginia Episcopal Diocese, raising the capacity to 88 units.
The unique-to-the-area community was designed by a young architect, Mike Mulligan. A self-described “whipper-snapper,” Mulligan had only been working for 10 years but has now designed more than 1,000 senior living facilities across the eastern part of the U.S. Looking at his portfolio, it’s clear The Woodlands continues to inspire his work, but it was his grandmother who really inspired him.
One of Mulligan’s first projects with his new architecture company was a nursing facility near his grandmother’s home. It was a typical facility, with long hallways and two people to a room. When his parents took her to the facility to see if she could live there, she said, “I’d never live in (that) hellhole.”
So Mulligan set out to build facilities his grandmother would want to live in — a place like her home, with a fireplace and a front porch.
“I started promoting the concept around the nation, and it caught on,” Mulligan said Friday at an anniversary dinner for The Woodlands. “I didn’t really think architects supported it, but at one point, I thought, ‘I’m excited about a concept and I am going to submit this for a design award.’ It won a national (American Institute of Architects) award.”
His work has been published in three books and he teaches seminars across the country — all thanks to his strong-opinioned grandmother.
The Woodlands continues to provide top-notch living facilities for the older residents of the Tri-State, with residents singing the praises of how they have navigated the pandemic. On Friday, residents were happy to be able to gather in their finest to celebrate the place they call home.
Rabbi Emeritus David Wucher gave the invocation during Friday’s anniversary dinner. Wucher and his wife, Tori, have lived at The Woodlands for eight years now, and he said they hope to be there for many more years to come.
“Everyone gets along,” he said. “It’s like an extended family.”
CEO Jeffrey Harkins said the family atmosphere is one of the things that makes The Woodlands unique. He said it’s the only place he’s worked where children of residents already have deposits down to live there themselves in the future. The Wuchers are such an example, as David’s mother also lived at The Woodlands.
“Having a larger community like this in a smaller town provides us the luxury of an eclectic group of residents,” Harkins said. “We have a substantial number of retired teachers here. At other places across the country, someone like that wouldn’t be able to afford something like this. But here we have an incredible group of residents from all walks of life, which I find very interesting.”
On top of that, the facilities themselves don’t look as if they’ve aged 25 years. The design withstands the test of time with the classic stonework and turrets, but crews also work hard to maintain the grounds and structure. New siding and windows are coming soon, Harkins said.
To learn more about The Woodlands, visit woodlandswv.com or call 304-697-1620.