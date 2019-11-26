HUNTINGTON — Donations are key to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State being able to continue its mission of building homes for families in need of affordable housing. On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a big donation from WoodmenLife, a not-for-profit insurance company based in Omaha, Nebraska.
“We have a longstanding relationship with Habitat for Humanity,” said Patrick Carter, regional director with WoodmenLife in Hurricane, West Virginia. “We felt like there was still plenty of use left in this van and we felt like they could use it. We do give back to the communities in the way of fraternalism, and any time we have a chance to make a donation to an organization as great as Habitat for Humanity we’re going to do it. So making this donation is just part of our continuing support for this organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.”
The 2007 Dodge Caravan was previously used by WoodmenLife for events and fraternal activities.
David Michael, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, said he’s pleased to accept such a generous donation from WoodmenLife.
“WoodmenLife has been such a tremendous supporter of Habitat for many years through their donation of American flags to our new Habitat homeowners, as well as through other donations and sponsorships of our special events,” Michael said. “We will use this van to continue to honor WoodmenLife’s generosity.”
Michael says the organization hasn’t determined exactly how it will use the van.
“We have future plans for opening a second Re-Store in the Tri-State in Scioto County, Ohio, so it could be part of the puzzle to get that Re-Store up and running by having a vehicle we can use to pick up donations by the community and help that new location in its early stages,” he said. “It could be a possibility that we could sell it and use those funds to further our mission here in the Tri-State. We just have not made any determinations at this time.”
For more information on how to become involved or volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, call 304-523-4822, visit https://hfhtristate.org/ or follow them on Facebook at Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity.