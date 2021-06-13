HUNTINGTON — The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University is kicking off its Institute on Black History Instruction with two lectures opened to the public.
One lecture will discuss celebrating Juneteenth, the other recalling the significant role played by Woodson and others in the struggle to educate African Americans. The lectures will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20.
Burnis Morris, co-founder and director of the Woodson Lyceum, said because the summer institute for teachers begins June 19 (“Juneteenth”), the entire community will be given access to the presentation about the end of American slavery in 1865.
“The observance has been growing in popularity in recent years,” Morris said in a release. “However, few people in this region seem to know much about Juneteenth, and we’ve invited an outstanding speaker to commemorate this historic event.”
The Juneteenth speaker is Joseph Tucker Edmonds, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Religious Studies and associate director of the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture, all at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
He also is president of the Indianapolis branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, an organization founded in 1915 by Woodson, the former Huntington educator who is considered the “Father of Black History.” The public may access this 11:45 a.m. June 19 presentation through the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2bmusaed.
Edmonds, who has presented at Marshall about the Emancipation Proclamation, said he wants to remind people why June 19 is celebrated and is sacred to Black Americans, and why it’s important for the country as a whole to commemorate.
“We are naming from that moment forward in text and in deed the radical equality of Black folks … That is such an important moment,” Edmonds said. “Not only for the Black communities and slave community who had access to this knowledge. It’s a new moment, a new phase in American-based democracy.”
Edmonds says just like the Declaration of Independence, the order read that day is a moment that heralds a new idea of America. He said recognizing Juneteenth nationally will help all Americans remember that possibility of disruption and change.
The second lecture open to the public is a “Book Talk” with Jarvis Givens, assistant professor of education at Harvard University. Givens’ new book, “Fugitive Pedagogy: Carter G. Woodson and the Art of Black Teaching,” was just published by Harvard University Press. His presentation is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. June 20. The session is available using this link: https://tinyurl.com/ypnt46ee.
Givens said even his students in his African American course are shocked by the lack of knowledge they have on the history of Black education. Instead of learning about how Black educators innovated and used the resources they had to build Black education, schools teach about the restrictions placed on Black education.
Givens said when he wrote the book, he had no idea how relevant it would be as “critical race theory,” an academic movement that studies law as it intersects with race, becomes banned from schools across the country. But Givens said he is excited to work with teachers who face barriers to how they teach every day, and said he hopes the book could even serve as inspiration for their work.
The lyceum’s fourth institute for teachers is supported by a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council. It convenes June 19-23 as a virtual program. The institute is a graduate humanities course offering three credits. The teachers receive $500 stipends, and their tuition expenses are covered by the grant.
The Woodson Lyceum was formed in 2016 as a collaboration between Marshall’s Drinko Academy and W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.