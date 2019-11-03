NEW YORK — West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams, will be one of the grand marshals for the 2019 New York City Veterans Day Parade, the United War Veterans Council (UWVC) announced last week.
Williams, 96, a World War II U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be one of five grand marshals representing an era of service from World War II to the present day, according to a news release from the UWVC.
Williams was selected as a grand marshal for his distinguished military service and for his lifetime commitment to the veterans’ community and to the nation.
Williams was born Oct. 2, 1923. He grew up in Quiet Dell in Harrison County, West Virginia.
Williams first confronted the cost of war during the early years of World War II when he delivered telegrams informing families of the death of their loved one. Eager to do his part for his nation, he volunteered for the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943.
Williams was a 21-year-old Marine corporal on Feb. 23, 1945, during the Battle of Iwo Jima, when he went forward alone, ahead of his unit, and eliminated a series of well-entrenched enemy machine gun positions. For these actions, he received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor.
Williams stayed in the military following the war, serving for 20 years in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps reserve. For 33 years, he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a veterans service representative, helping thousands of fellow veterans obtain their benefits.
Williams has been a lifelong advocate for veterans in his home state and across America. Today, his Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation is working to establish Gold Star Family memorials in every state in the country, honoring those who have lost a loved one in service.
“Woody was not only a hero on the battlefield, but he has continued to serve our veterans and our country throughout his life,” said UWVC Executive Director Mark Otto, also a Marine veteran. “And although Woody comes from small-town America, his story and personality are truly larger than life and a great fit for the streets of New York City.”
Williams himself reflected, “Seventy-four years ago, the significance of that first day of peace meant that the fighting was over and that there would be no more casualties. Those of us preparing for further combat experienced a great feeling of relief and achievement.
“This year, I’m proud to come to New York to represent all those Americans who helped win World War II, and especially those who never had the chance to experience the priceless gift of coming home to their loved ones.”
The VA Medical Center in Huntington is named after Williams, as well as the Hershel “Woody” Williams Armed Forces Reserve Center in Fairmont, West Virginia, which is the only National Guard facility in the country named after a Marine. In addition, there is the VFW Hershel “Woody” Williams Post 7048 in Fairmont, and the main bridge in Barboursville is named for him as well.
Williams is the third grand marshal to be announced, joining Hiroshi “Hershey” Williams, a Korean War veteran, and Eddie Ray, a Desert Storm veteran. The remaining grand marshals will be announced over the next couple of weeks, the UWVC said in the release.
“This year’s event marks the centennial observation of Veterans Day, formerly Armistice Day,” the release said.
The parade will take place on New York City’s iconic 5th Avenue, in the heart of Manhattan, on Nov. 11. It will feature nearly 300 marching units and over 25,000 participants from nearly 30 states, including veterans, military members, service organizations, youth cadets and top high school marching bands.
The parade will be broadcast live on television and online by WABC-TV.