HUNTINGTON — West Virginian and American war hero Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams will continue his journey to his final resting place by lying in honor in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol next week.
Williams, who was given the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima and became the last living recipient of that award from World War II, died on June 29 at the age of 98 in Huntington.
His journey to his final resting place started July 2 as a procession of hundreds of family, friends and motorcyclists accompanied him to the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston from Huntington. There he was honored as he became the third person to lie in state at the West Virginia Capitol before a memorial service on Sunday.
Now his journey will continue to the nation’s capital.
West Virginia’s congressional delegation announced Friday that Williams will lie in honor from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. Details about additional events will be announced once finalized.
A news release from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi last week said the events will include a formal arrival and departure ceremony.
Pelosi, D-Calif., said Williams embodied the best of America.
“When Woody lies in honor under the Capitol Dome, it will be with immense gratitude for his service that the Congress will pay tribute to this legendary hero — and all of the patriots who fought for our nation in World War II,” she said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the honor is only a small tribute to someone who made such impactful contributions.
“Whether it was for his acts of bravery in combat or his tireless advocacy for all veterans and their families, Woody made our entire country, especially his fellow West Virginians, proud,” he said.
Lying in honor is a final accolade given to private citizens, whereas lying in state is reserved for government officials. Williams will become the 38th individual to have either honor at the Capitol Rotunda of National Statuary Hall in United States history.
For years, Williams lobbied congressional delegation for the honor to be bestowed on whomever the final Medal of Honor recipient from World War II to die would be, whether it be him or anyone else.
He went to his deathbed not knowing if it would happen, but Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced at his memorial service Sunday that the congressional delegation had gotten the green light for it to happen.
“This recognition is the best way to honor the sacrifices Woody and all of his fellow servicemen and women made for our great nation, and I know that Woody is smiling down on us as we honor his last wish,” Manchin said.
Williams was born into a farming family in Quiet Dell, West Virginia, and joined the Marines in 1942 at age 19.
Williams was credited with spending four hours with a 70-pound flame-thrower as a corporal with the 1st Battalion, 21st Marines, clearing a path for American tanks, making his way through concrete pillboxes as enemy soldiers were firing at him in Iwo Jima.
With four riflemen covering him — two of whom died — he helped to wipe out enemy positions in the face of machine gun fire and bayonets so tanks could proceed.
He became one of 472 servicemen awarded the Medal of Honor for extraordinary bravery in the war, an honor bestowed on him by President Harry S. Truman. Williams was the last to die.
In recent years, the Huntington Veterans Affairs Medical Center was named in his honor, as was an 800-foot war ship, but none of those things mattered to Williams as much as his charity work for veterans and Gold Star families as he fought to preserve the memories of those who did not make it home.