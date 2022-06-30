HUNTINGTON — A local hero’s vision to honor Gold Star families has gained support.
Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, who until his death Wednesday was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, planted seeds to put a Gold Star Families Memorial near the Memorial Arch between Memorial Boulevard and 11th Street West in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Board approved a motion last week to support the idea, which is in the preliminary stages.
Williams died early Wednesday morning at age 98. Born in Quiet Dell, West Virginia, the veteran spent several decades as a Cabell County resident.
He wrote a proclamation that was presented to the board during its last meeting by Cabell County magistrates Kim Wolfe and Dan Ferguson.
The Woody Williams Foundation has installed 103 memorials for Gold Star families, with 72 to come. A Gold Star family is the immediate family members of a fallen service member.
Chad Graham, the president and CEO of the foundation, said Williams wanted to establish the memorials as a way to honor families who have lost a loved one. Graham is Williams’ grandson.
Williams often encouraged those around him to act if they saw a way to help others, Graham said.
“If you see someone say, ‘You know, somebody should do something about that,’ well, you need to step up and be that somebody to do it,” he said of Williams’ initiative. “And I think he lives that every day, and this project is obviously no different.”
Williams was inspired to put the memorial in the park while attending the recent Memorial Day program at the arch, Graham said. Wolfe also shared that he saw Williams making notes on that day with the park board. After the ceremony, Williams asked Wolfe about installing the memorial near the arch and if he would approach the park board about the proclamation.
“It’s almost like he could visualize the monument (on the) opposite end of the arch, and he said he thought it would be very, very appropriate. Get one when they have services there every year, memorial services,” Wolfe said.
Ceremonies to celebrate veterans and military personnel, such as the annual Memorial Day program, are often held near the arch. Huntington’s Memorial Arch was built to honor Cabell County military personnel who died during World War I.
The design for the monuments are consistent with different touches that are community-centric, Graham said. Panels of black granite display words of tribute to the families. A gold star is also in the monument. In the Tri-State, Gold Star Family Memorials are in Barboursville Park and in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Greenup County.
Ferguson told park board members that the monument could cost around $90,000 to $100,000.
Dan Gooding, president of the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance, said during the park board meeting that the organization wanted to take the lead on getting the capital to install the memorial. The Southside Alliance approved support of the proclamation, he added.
Park district board members present at the meeting approved a motion supporting the concept. They also requested more information from staff members about an easement on the park land to define the exact location of the memorial.
Graham said the foundation is thankful for the support of the memorial from local officials, including the park board and the Southside Alliance.