HUNTINGTON — Did you know an African-American man from Huntington helped create Black History Month?
In 1926, Carter G. Woodson initiated the first “Negro History Week” on Feb. 7 to celebrate and raise awareness of Black history. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling upon the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Unfortunately, according to Huntington native Mitzi Sinnott, Black history, like the story of Woodson, was not taught in many schools in the area.
“I didn’t learn about Carter G. Woodson until I moved to New York City,” she said. “It was not something that was taught in the schools I attended as a child.”
Sinnott, who is an event producer and co-creator of All Here Together Productions, said this local disconnect to Black history in Huntington inspired her to collaborate with others to create “Word on the Block,” a multi-level, intergenerational and mixed genre event.
On Sunday, with the support from the West Virginia Humanities Council, the sequel “Word on the Block 2” took place in the middle of a closed-off 8th Avenue, between Hal Greer Boulevard and 17th Street.
“As an arts and culture maker who works across the country, I was privy to the fact that rescue dollars were also going to go to artists, who were some of the hardest hit during COVID because people were in isolation,” Sinnott said. “Local artists in every small town took major hits during the pandemic, so money was allocated to humanities and arts councils across America. For us, in our communities, especially Black Americans, we like to add music to our humanities, that’s how we learn. So we combined all of our scholars with music, and here we are today for this powerful, educational and fun community event.”
The block party featured 10 scholars, two podcast hosts, six hip-hop MCs, one singer and dancers with the theme “Word, Knowledge and Rhyme.”
“This is a big thing for this area,” said Jason Moore, a local Huntington artist who performs under the name Duke Johnson. He produced and directed the music for the event.
Moore said you don’t see these types of block parties in Huntington, like you do in other urban areas of the country.
“These events make a big difference in this community,” he said. “It’s important to have positive, educational and entertaining events like this that can help everyone learn about Black history — particularly in Black history in Huntington. Black American households can’t just whine about what they are not teaching our kids at school and have to take the initiative to teach them ourselves with great events like this one.”
Each scholar had a different topic on which they gave historical context about the African-American community’s experience in Huntington and explained what they’ve attributed to the Huntington community.
“Many of us in the crowd did not go to a school where Black history was taught, so these types of events offer an opportunity to hear about Black history, particularly here in this community,” said Sandra Clements, board member with Fairfield Community Development Corporation. “We need this information as a community to move forward. We cannot move forward if we don’t know where we have been.”
