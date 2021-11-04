HUNTINGTON — Multiple generations are coming together for a performance that combines education and entertainment.
Scholars, music artists and podcast hosts are coming together for a new production called “Word on the Block.” They will combine their ways of telling stories at the event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, on 8th Avenue between Hal Greer Boulevard and 17th Street. The West Virginia Arts Council is supporting the event.
Norman Branch, a co-producer of the event and executive director of the Positive People Association, and his wife, Leah Brown-Branch, host The Biz, a podcast that focuses on what people may face in their daily lives.
“We’re moderating, but at the same time we’re encouraging audience participation,” Branch said of Saturday’s event.
Several topics are on the table and include areas such as the role of women in slavery and poetry and spoken language, he said. Carter G. Woodson, a former Huntington resident and “Father of Black History,” will be another topic.
“We’re on 8th Avenue,” Branch said. “We’re in a part of Huntington where African American history is and was relevant to the city of Huntington.”
Antoine Cabarrus, a Marshall University graduate who uses the stage name AC, was one of the music artists who wrote original songs that will be performed Saturday. After becoming involved with Word on the Block, he learned about topics that would be discussed at the event and created two songs to accompany those topics, he said. While some research was provided in a class lecture-style meeting, he said he was encouraged to explore the topics on his own.
The first topic he jumped at was mental health in the African American community because it was something that he has dealt with in his own life. He said he’s also explored this topic in his other works and as a motivational speaker.
“I think … all men are taught to, like, keep the look of strength, don’t show your emotions and stuff like that,” he said.
The second song is about freedoms of speech and the press. AC said he explored how throughout history, Black people have often not been able to tell their story, or had it told for them, he said.
Throughout his music career, AC has never performed in a show like this, he said. When the audience leaves the show, he hopes viewers take away a sense of enlightenment, an understanding of the contributions African Americans have made to society and inspiration to write and create about these topics.
Cicero Fain III, the visiting diversity scholar at Marshall University, is one of the scholars who will present information about different topics Saturday. He, too, said he’s never been involved in an event like it. For him, it was different from preparing for a lecture or college class.
“This is a completely different format or platform for me … . It’s really interesting. It’s creative. It takes me out of my comfort zone to some extent,” Fain said.
By combining the different disciplines for the event, it could make the information shared more accessible to a wider audience and show the importance of understanding the history of Fairfield and Huntington.
“It’s important to not look at, to not view the history through the lens of the contemporary. We know the challenges that are facing and affecting Black Huntington and the Fairfield West community today,” Fain said. “However, at a point in time and for a significant period of this history, the city’s history, Black Huntington was a vibrant, commercial and social enclave, as well as a religious enclave.”
Fain will discuss the history of Black entrepreneurship from the founding of Huntington to the 1980s. Throughout the city’s history, Black residents built businesses that sustained families and contributed to the city, he said. Fairfield is the home of some of American history’s important figures, like Carter G. Woodson and Memphis T. Garrison. The area has also been a social and religious enclave for its residents, Fain said. After the show, he hopes attendees walk away with a sense of community pride.
Carmen Mitzi Sinnott, a co-producer of the event and the executive director of All Here Together Productions, said Word on the Block features a multiple-disciplinary approach to entertainment and education.
“We’re all talking about what is our future, how can we be together more equitably, and it takes a lot of commitment on everybody’s part to make sure more people and different kinds of people and perspectives are brought to the stage,” Sinnott said.
She said she hopes Word on the Block brings a lot of joy to the audience as well as inspiration. The event is also a way to support artists in live performances, which is coming back after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it’s important to share stories with each other about our past. You’re meant to do it so you can realize who overcame, who had a great idea and made it,” she said. “So I hope people walk away feeling good in their bodies because they had some music, and I feel like their minds will be inspired. And hopefully it will give them the energy to do something new in their own life.”
The event is the next continuation of an initiative to bring arts-centered events to 8th Avenue, as the first of three murals was unveiled earlier this year. Sinnott and Branch both said they hope to host Word on the Block in the future and other events like it.