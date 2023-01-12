CULLODEN — Work has begun at the site of a planned new exit on Interstate 64 at Culloden.
The interchange will allow residents and commuters easier access to I-64 by connecting U.S. 60 with the interstate between Hurricane and Milton.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 1:07 am
The West Virginia Division of Highways awarded the project contract in June 2022 to Triton Construction Inc., which bid $32,346,000.
The Culloden project includes the replacement of two existing interstate bridges at the Benedict Road overpass — where the interchange will be developed — with one wide bridge.
Utility companies were scheduled to relocate their lines by the end of 2022.
The project is expected to take four years to complete.
