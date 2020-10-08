HUNTINGTON — The plaza outside of Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington is getting a makeover.
Wolf Creek Contractors, which was awarded the project by Huntington City Council in late August, began deconstructing the existing pavement Wednesday morning as they prepare to upgrade the space as part of a nearly $2 million project.
The upgrades will include features like an outdoor music area, fresh landscaping and ADA-compliant spaces. The contract with Wolf Creek Contractors is worth $1.293 million.
New pavers, seat walls and plant beds as well as different textures and colors of concrete are expected to create a “grand entry” to the arena, James Yost, a landscape designer with GAI Consultants Inc., previously told The Herald-Dispatch.
An ADA-compliant outdoor performance area and seating, new entry canopies for the ticket office and convention center, as well as landscaping and lighting with an interactive water feature will also be included in the project.
Paris Signs, based in Huntington, also worked to create a custom screen wall that will bridge the gap between the convention center and outdoor space, Yost added.