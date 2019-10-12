HUNTINGTON — Drivers will be detoured this weekend as U.S. 52 northbound between Adams Avenue and Washington Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, until 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, and again from 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

U.S. 52 southbound between Adams Avenue and Washington Avenue — the connector from the West 17th Street bridge to exit 6 of Interstate 64 — will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, and again 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Drivers will be diverted from northbound U.S. 52 onto surface streets to access northbound U.S. 52 from Washington Avenue. Drivers will be diverted from U.S. 52 southbound onto surface streets to access U.S. 52 southbound from Adams Avenue.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.

