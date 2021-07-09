PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Local fairgrounds are bustling again after a summer during which county fairs were canceled or significantly scaled back due to the ongoing pandemic.
In Lawrence County, carnival rides were being inspected and games were being installed Thursday as the fair prepares for its soft opening Saturday, July 10, when rides will begin to operate in the afternoon. The official opening day for the Lawrence County Fair will be Sunday, July 11.
This year’s fair will include a demolition derby, livestock shows, music and tractor pulls in addition to the carnival.
Tuesday, July 13, will be Family Fun Day, featuring clowns, balloons and a petting zoo.
For a complete schedule of events and admission prices, visit www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com/events-schedule.htm.