HUNTINGTON — Work on repairing and replacing seats and carpet at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center is underway before the main part of the building goes completely dark later this year for up to 18 months of construction.
So far this year, the Keith-Albee has replaced 660 seats and upholstery has been redone on 128, said Gary R. Cooper, building operations manager. The balcony was finished Tuesday, he said.
For the downstairs seating, Cooper said the two new sections of seating will be wider than the original — in the 20- to 22-inch width range, compared to 15-18 inches for the original seats — and will come from the same company as the original seats. There are also plans to have a separate handicapped section of seating and to have individual seating in the front, Cooper said.
Bob Plymale, president of the Keith-Albee, said carpet replacement is about half finished. The new carpeting comes from Crossley Axminster, a European company that was the source of the original carpeting.
In the next couple of weeks, Cooper said, incandescent light bulbs that have burned out on its stage’s proscenium arch will be replaced with LED bulbs.
Plymale added that Keith-Albee officials are in the final stages of analyzing what is needed for the updated electrical service and that the center still has two sections of seats to finish.
According to Terry Deppner Hardin, director of development for the Keith-Albee, the center will be waterproofing the south basement wall, bringing in a new water service entrance, bringing in new electrical service, starting on the basement dressing rooms and completing the seating project.
Plymale said the work has been phased so that it will not affect any show. Phase one will begin next month, he said. Then, in mid-December, the theater will go into a “dark period” to be able to focus totally on construction, he said. That period is expected to last up to a year and a half, but that could change, he said.
Additionally, that may not mean that the front of the house cannot be used at times for certain community events, Deppner Hardin said. She said they would encourage people to reach out to them if they need something, but also be flexible and understanding to know they’re trying to restore “one of the most iconic pieces of architecture in our community.”
”These particular updates are needed to continue hosting the caliber of events that the Marshall Artists Series has produced,” Deppner Hardin said. “The back area where the performers come in, it has deteriorated so badly that it’s, at some point, almost non-usable in some of the rooms.”
According to Deppner Hardin, the center has raised approximately $10 million for the renovations and needs to raise up to $3.5 million more. She said the center has received funding from grants and private donors.
”This is the closest that we have ever been to making this dream a reality,” Deppner Hardin said. “This could not have been done without the generosity from our community, and ... we hope to have a return on their investment that they’ll be proud of.
”It’s really an exciting project, and to think of what it can do for Huntington, if we can increase the number of events here, what it can do for our downtown area in terms of the economy is something that’s exciting too.”
Plymale said another goal is to be able to utilize the theater to its fullest extent.
More information on the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center can be found at https://keithalbee.com. Deppner Hardin said people who would like to make a donation for the center can do so online or by contacting her. Plymale said the center also has naming opportunities.
