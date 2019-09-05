BARBOURSVILLE - The construction of a new addition to Martha Elementary School is continuing as scheduled as crews work to add more multipurpose space to the school in Barboursville.
The new construction will build onto the existing cafeteria to include a stage and additional gym space. No additional classrooms will be built.
Construction is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving break and has not interrupted normal class time at the school.
The roughly $876,600 project is paid for through bond surplus and local funds. The project was designed by ZMM Architects and Engineers and completed by Swope Construction.
The current Martha Elementary, built on the site of the former school south of Barboursville, was built following the 2007-08 school year.