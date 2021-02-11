The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RUSSELL, Ky. — Steelworkers will offload and place girders on the new Russell viaduct adjacent to the bridge connecting Ironton and Russell later this week, requiring lane closures or temporary traffic stops on Kentucky 244 (Bellefonte Street), according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The lane closures and traffic delays are scheduled Thursday and Friday, Feb. 11 and 12, and the following Tuesday, Feb. 16, according to the release.

The $20.6 million viaduct replacement project will continue through the summer.

