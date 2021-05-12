RUSSELL, Ky. — Traffic delays are anticipated this week on U.S. 23 in Russell that will also will impact traffic on the Clark Collins Bridge connecting Russell and Ironton, according to a news release.
Traffic delays up to 10 to 15 minutes a number of times a day are expected Thursday and Friday while welding crews work overhead. Traffic also could be impacted by the existing Russell viaduct, according to the release.
Significant backup of traffic is expected on the four-lane highway that carries up to 20,000 cars per day, according to the release. The construction is part of a $20.6 million viaduct replacement project.