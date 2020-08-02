HUNTINGTON — Work is set to restart this week on replacing the aging bridge on 5th Street Road in Huntington.
Signs went up last week preparing drivers for delays starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
Built in 1921, the 5th Street Bridge spans Fourpole Creek from the Southside to 5th Street and Interstate 64. Approximately 11,200 vehicles use the bridge every day, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
It’s part of a $3.7 million project announced by the DOT in May 2017 to replace the 5th Street Bridge and 8th Street Bridge in the Ritter Park area.
The project went to bid in May. As of press time Saturday, it was unclear who was awarded the contract, but Triton Construction out of St. Albans, West Virginia, had the lowest bid at $4.8 million.
According to the project proposal, during construction, traffic will be maintained by utilizing staged construction techniques. The initial stage will remove a portion of the downstream side of the existing bridge and the remaining portion of the bridge will accommodate two lanes while the downstream portion of the new bridge is constructed. Once the downstream portion of the new bridge is constructed, traffic can be moved and maintained on the new structure utilizing two lanes.
The remaining upstream portion of the existing bridge can then be demolished and the new bridge completed.
The project proposal also notes the Ritter Park walking trail, and work will be done to avoid blocking the trail as much as possible.
According to the contract proposal, the project should be completed by 2022.
Crews started work on the bridge in 2018. At that time, the replacement bridge was set to be almost double in width and feature a middle turn lane, bigger sidewalks and added shoulders along the road.