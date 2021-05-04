HUNTINGTON — Work will continue this week to finish a project on the 8th Street underpass in Huntington to reduce the risk of flooding.
The street at the underpass has been closed for almost a month. The project is designed to redirect water flow from the underpass to deter flooding. A similar project will begin at the 10th Street underpass next week.
Brian Bracey, the executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, said the 8th Street project was coming on well despite some delays because of rain and an electrical issue that workers uncovered. American Electric Power is coordinating with CSX to make sure service lines are correct, Bracey said.
“It’s running right now by generator,” Bracey said of the pump at 8th Street. “So, 8th Street is actually in operation today, but we’re hopefully going to have a final service line put in by AEP and we’re going to be up and moving over to 10th Street.”
Traffic signs are up on either side of the 10th Street underpass that say the section of road will be closed from May 10 to June 7.
“Our plan is to not close both of them down. It’s to only close 10th Street down when 8th Street has been cleared,” Bracey said.
Bracey said the anticipated completion day for the 8th Street underpass is Wednesday, May 12, but it could be completed earlier than that. Then, workers will start on the 10th Street underpass by Thursday, May 13, barring final inspections on 8th Street.
Bracey said that while the 10th Street underpass saw an increase in traffic with the closure of the 8th Street underpass, most issues sorted themselves out after the first day of the closure. Peak traffic time for the underpass was usually from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. or 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, he said.
Funds for the project come from a $6.2 million sewer revenue bond City Council approved at the end of 2019.
“We hope that when both of (the underpasses) are done, the consideration of 8th and 10th street ever flooding would be last in someone’s mind,” Bracey said.