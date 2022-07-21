ONA — Heavy winds damaged the site of the new Cabell County Sheriff’s Department field office in Ona, which has been under construction since the beginning of this year.
The roofing structure of the incomplete office fell, which included the trusses and supports put in place to complete the roof. At around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the supports began to give out due to strong wind accompanying thunderstorms that moved through the area. The trusses weigh around 600 pounds each, and Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said that due to the heavy weight of each support, they quickly fell into each other.
“It was like dominoes at that point,” Zerkle said.
Construction was scheduled to be complete by August or September; however, the incident will delay the completion of the new office between 30 and 45 days, according to Zerkle.
Zerkle says he estimates the damage will cost between $50,000 and $100,000.
The construction bid was awarded at the end of last year for the new structure, which is at the same site as the previous field office.
The original office was 100 years old and formerly served as a juvenile detention center.
The new facility is planned to have more modern amenities, including accessible parking, workout facilities and a long-term evidence locker.
