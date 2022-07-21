The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Heavy winds damaged the site of the new Cabell County Sheriff’s Department field office in Ona, which has been under construction since the beginning of this year.

The roofing structure of the incomplete office fell, which included the trusses and supports put in place to complete the roof. At around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the supports began to give out due to strong wind accompanying thunderstorms that moved through the area. The trusses weigh around 600 pounds each, and Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said that due to the heavy weight of each support, they quickly fell into each other.

