COALTON, Ky. — Road work is increasing this month along two-lane U.S. 60 in Boyd County between Cannonsburg and Coalton, Kentucky.
Contractors are ramping up construction to widen the road as part of a $46 million project, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Crews restarted major roadway excavation this week following a slow down in the project over the winter, according to a news release.
Excavation, drainage, bridge and road building work will increase next week. The work zone includes temporary pavement and lane shifts, intermittent flagged traffic where construction vehicles are entering and leaving the highway primarily near the Coalton end of the project, according to the release.
Traffic pattern changes will lead to narrow travel lanes and lower speed limits.
Larger commercial vehicles (those more than 11 feet wide) should detour from using U.S. 60 by using Kentucky 180 and Interstate 64, according to the release.
The work will lead to traffic delays in the work zone. Motorists should plan travel accordingly to seek alternate routes. Motorists should use caution and slow down to protect vehicles and workers.
The construction is part of a $45.7 million upgrade four miles of U.S. 60 includes installation of turn lanes and a straighter, three-lane style highway, according to the release. The work is being done by Walker Construction and Materials.
The project will lead two wider through-traffic lanes, center and right turn lanes and paved shoulders and improved Kentucky 5 and Kentucky 180 intersections with U.S. 60. Three aging bridges also are being replaced.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.