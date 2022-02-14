CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Work starts this month on a $45 million upgrade of U.S. 60 west of Cannonsburg in Boyd County, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9.
The reconstruction project will transform the old, narrow, four-mile section of U.S. 60 between the Interstate 64 interchange at Coalton and the Ky. 180 intersection at Cannonsburg into a straighter, three-lane-style highway with two wider thru-traffic lanes, center turn lanes, right turn lanes and paved shoulders, according to the release.
Officials said the project also includes replacement of three aging bridges and improvements to the KY 5-U.S. 60 intersection.
“Once complete, the upgrade will improve safety, relieve traffic congestion and enhance regional connectivity along the heavily traveled route, which feeds 12,000 vehicles a day into downtown Ashland as well as to and from shopping centers, the local landfill and the Paul Coffey Industrial Park,” the release said.
Beginning this week, contractors expect to place work zone signs. Road construction — primarily land-clearing around the KY 5 and industrial park area, and underground utility relocations — will get under way next week, the release stated.
Officials said contractors do not expect any lane closures on U.S. 60 until about mid-March, but motorists should watch for possible speed limit changes, construction equipment entering and leaving the highway and intermittent flagged traffic.
Construction and traffic impacts will ramp up by summer. Lane closures, blasting schedules and other changes will be announced as work progresses over the next two years, officials added.
In December, the Transportation Cabinet awarded a $45.7 million low-bid construction contract to Walker Construction & Materials LLC for the project.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions, officials added. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.