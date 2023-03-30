The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Law 52-93 Exhibit

Work is set to begin next month on a double roundabout project on Ohio 93 at the U.S. 52 Interchange near Ironton.

 Ohio Department of Transportation

IRONTON — A double roundabout project at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Ohio 93, the main entrance to downtown Ironton, will close ramps connecting the two roads for at least 90 days starting April 12.

Two signs have been erected saying the ramps would be closed starting Monday, but those signs will be corrected in the next few days, said Matt McGuire, public information director for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 9 office.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you