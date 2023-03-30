IRONTON — A double roundabout project at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Ohio 93, the main entrance to downtown Ironton, will close ramps connecting the two roads for at least 90 days starting April 12.
Two signs have been erected saying the ramps would be closed starting Monday, but those signs will be corrected in the next few days, said Matt McGuire, public information director for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 9 office.
The project will eliminate several traffic signals near the off-ramps, McGuire said Wednesday.
The ramp from Ohio 93 to U.S. 52 eastbound and the ramp from U.S. 52 westbound to Ohio 93 will be closed for three months for partial construction of the roundabouts. There will be one roundabout north of U.S. 52 near the shopping center and one roundabout closer to downtown, McGuire said.
The project will build dual roundabouts along Ohio 93 as well as installing a sidewalk to improve pedestrian access along the corridor, according to a news release.
During construction one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Ohio 93. That project will require extended closures of the on and off ramps to U.S. 52, according to the release.
No more than two ramps will be closed at a time, according to the release.
The project will lead to more traffic using the Ohio 141 exit along U.S. 52 near Ohio University Southern and St. Mary’s hospital complex at Ironton.
“I don’t particularly like roundabouts,” said Ironton Council member Bob Cleary. “They’re confusing for a lot of people.”
The roundabout project is expected to complete by the summer of 2024. It includes an interim completion date for this fall to alleviate traffic impacts over the winter, according to the release.
The interchange was identified in 2019 as one of 150 intersections across Ohio for safety improvements. The project will increase safety and improve traffic flow for more than 15,000 vehicles that use the intersections daily, according to the release.
Roundabouts are proven efficient movers of traffic that reduce total crashes by around 40% compared to traditional traffic signals and stop-controlled intersections and have shown to reduce fatal and injury crashes by 80% or more, according to the release.
Allard Excavation LLC, which built the roundabout at South Point, Ohio, was awarded a $3.9 million contract for the project.
“I think it will make it hard for people coming to town,” Cleary said. “I think it will hurt business.”
“I understand some people are upset,” said Mayor Sam Cramblit. “Once people get acclimated, it will be better. It keeps traffic flowing. With roundabouts, there is a constant flow of traffic.”
It is being done to cut down on the number of traffic crashes and T-bone accidents, he said.
