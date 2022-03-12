CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Work is scheduled to begin Monday on a $9.5 million paving and repair project on a seven-mile section of the highway from the West Virginia line past the Cannonsburg exit, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The right lane of westbound traffic will be closed this week near the Marathon refinery complex. Vehicles approaching Kentucky from the Huntington area will merge into the inside left lane between mile markers 191 and 184, according to a news release.
One lane of westbound traffic will remain open while the project is underway.
Message boards will be placed in the work zone starting Monday, March 14. The signs will be linked to sensors to share messages about slowed or stopped traffic ahead to provide real-time traffic warnings, according to the release.
The speed limit on Interstate 64 will be reduced to 55 mph and will be monitored by law enforcement to protect workers and travelers, according to the release.
Some 14,000 vehicles use that section of interstate a day, according to the release.
Ditching and drainage work on both sides of the divided highway and landslide repairs are included in the project, along with repaving of all four lanes in the seven-mile project area, according to the release.
Work is scheduled to continue through the summer and fall for westbound traffic and move to the eastbound lanes. The work is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 30, according to the release.
Mountain Enterprises was awarded the $9,511,750.43 project by the Transportation Cabinet.
