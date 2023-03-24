BURLINGTON, Ohio — Work is scheduled to start next week on a $1.2 million project to make improvements along Sandusky Road along U.S. 52 east of South Point.
The Ohio Department of Development and state Appalachian Regional Funds have been secured by the Lawrence County Port Authority to add a third lane of Sandusky Road near Casa Grande restaurant, according to Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
Other work includes drainage and sewer improvements, widening turn lanes and upgrading an access road. The project has been awarded to Allard Construction Co. of South Point, the firm that also did the roundabout project in South Point.
One benefit for the project includes the construction of an Aldi’s supermarket off Sandusky Road.
Construction on the market is scheduled to begin in April. Plans for the project already have been approved by the Lawrence County Building Department, according to Peggy Reynolds, office manager.
Other projects also could be forthcoming in the area, according to officials. Those plans, however, have yet to be approved by the building department.
