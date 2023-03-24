The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BURLINGTON, Ohio — Work is scheduled to start next week on a $1.2 million project to make improvements along Sandusky Road along U.S. 52 east of South Point.

The Ohio Department of Development and state Appalachian Regional Funds have been secured by the Lawrence County Port Authority to add a third lane of Sandusky Road near Casa Grande restaurant, according to Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization.

