BARBOURSVILLE — Beginning Thursday, Aug. 20, contractors working for the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) will begin work along W.Va. 193 between U.S. 60 and Merritt Creek Farm intersection in Barboursville.

The work will include milling the existing surface and repaving of the roadway in this area, and will be performed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and will involve lane closures to perform the work. Traffic directors will be used to ease congestion in the area. The public is asked to use an alternate route when possible.

