Work to close Greenup County road through July 3
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Part of Ky. 2 in Greenup County will be closed through July 3 for slide repairs.
The Kentucky Department of Highways temporarily closed Ky. 2 at milepoint 16.4, near U.S. 23 at Greenup, to rebuild the roadway as part of a hillside slide repair project, according to a release.
Work began Thursday and is expected to continue through Friday, July 3.
Motorists using Ky. 2 are asked to detour using Ky. 1 to either West Hollow or Ky. 1459, or use Ky. 3307 (Whetstone).
Road work is subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones, and remain aware of workers and construction equipment, the release said.