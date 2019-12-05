HUNTINGTON — After an extended waiting period, a hazardous road slip on Spring Valley Drive is scheduled to receive some attention beginning early next week.
West Virginia Department of Highways crew members placed an electronic sign near the area of concern along Spring Valley Drive near the pay lake, alerting drivers that work would begin on Monday, Dec. 9.
“It’s really two projects in one,” District 2 Construction Engineer Chris Collins said. “The first thing we have to take care of is utility relocation and once those are moved then the maintenance department will be designing a permanent fix for the road.”
Collins said sewer, gas, and water utilities will all have to be relocated in order for any type of piling wall or similar structure to be placed. DOH awarded the contract for the project to Landcore Builders, a Milton based company.
Estimated completion for utility relocation is mid-January 2020 and a project to stabilize the road would begin “sometime after that,” Collins said.
The road has long been a safety concern for local travelers and was the subject of a special meeting of the Wayne County Commission in late August after 911 officials declared a state of emergency for the particular stretch of road.
Before declaring the state of emergency earlier in 2019, officials cited the WVDOH claim to “fix the problem sometime this year,” but were uncertain they would follow through.
According to County 911 Director Bill Willis, a waste water line is in danger of collapsing because of continued stress on the top of the 12-inch pipe.
Robert Marsh of the Northern Wayne Public service district believed the pipe to be in danger and was further concerned about the pollution of Twelve Pole Creek and even into the Ohio River.