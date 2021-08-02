HUNTINGTON — Work to stabilize a downtown Huntington pump station is underway.
Crews are working on the 11th Street pump station in Harris Riverfront Park. The project is expected to be complete by Dec. 1, said Huntington Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey.
The director said the goals of the project are to stabilize the monoliths, repair a sewer line and stabilize the pump station. In 2015, a sinkhole formed for an unknown reason near the pump station after high water in the park. The project’s timeline should end ahead of high water season, which Huntington usually experiences at the end of December and early January, Bracey said.
“The sinkhole has gotten deeper, and both the pump station and monoliths have moved. And then we did a lot of investigating to try figure out what’s causing it. Still an unknown factor that’s causing all of that movement,” he said.
An engineering plan was created to stabilize the area. The Huntington Stormwater Utility received a $5.1 million grant for the project from the U.S. Economic Development Administration last August.
“Obviously, if there’s a failure at that station, there would be a huge economic impact to the city,” Bracey said.
The Huntington City Council approved a contract with McDaniel Electric to temporarily move electricity service at the park for the pump station project in a June meeting at the cost of $164,338.
Bracey said the worksite is a contained area that is fenced off from the rest of the area, so park-goers will still be able to use the park. Traffic for the project will use the 12th Street entrance.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
