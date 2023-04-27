HUNTINGTON — Painting and construction continues on the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington, which has closed the pedestrian sidewalk and only allows one lane of traffic in each direction.
The bridge, also known as the 6th Street Bridge, is being sandblasted and painted by KMX Painting out of Lowellville, Ohio. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the project cost is $10,284,462 and it should be completed in the fall of 2024.
The 720-foot bridge opened to traffic in 1994 and connects downtown Huntington to Chesapeake, Ohio. The sidewalk on the bridge was the only way for pedestrians to cross the river.
The Division of Highways originally announced that the bridge would be closed to all traffic but would be completed at the end of this fall. Mike Xipolitas, manager of KMX Painting, said the decision was reversed out of concern for the community and local businesses that rely on the bridge.
