HUNTINGTON — Painting and construction continues on the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington, which has closed the pedestrian sidewalk and only allows one lane of traffic in each direction.

The bridge, also known as the 6th Street Bridge, is being sandblasted and painted by KMX Painting out of Lowellville, Ohio. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the project cost is $10,284,462 and it should be completed in the fall of 2024.

