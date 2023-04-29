CHARLESTON — Workers who died on the job or as a result of occupational illness were honored Friday at the 35th Annual Workers Memorial Day Ceremony in the Lower Rotunda of the State Capitol.
Representatives from United Mine Workers of America and the West Virginia AFL-CIO, and others, were joined at the memorial by a delegation of members of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Albania. The ceremony included the reading of the names of 18 workers who died on the job in West Virginia in the last year, with the chiming of a bell punctuating the reading of each name.
Much of the discussion centered around the solidarity of labor unions fighting for worker rights around the world.
In 1991, members of the Albanian union conducted a sit-down protest that was the catalyst for the removal of a brutal communist regime from the country.
The organization’s president, Gezim Kalaja, said workers in Albania faced many of the same issues as those in West Virginia. He noted the Albanian people received support from U.S. workers during the protest.
“The Albanian people and nation are eternally grateful to the United States for the support they gave for us to overthrow the dictatorship in Albania,” Kalaja said through a translator.
Kalaja said his organization strives to open international channels of communication between labor unions. To that end, the United Mine Workers of America and the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Albania signed a collaboration agreement during the delegation’s visit.
United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil Roberts said unions fight in solidarity around the world. He drew comparisons between the movement in Albania and the effort by West Virginia union workers in 1969 to force the Legislature to pass black lung legislation.
“Forty thousand coal miners surrounded this place, took it over,” Roberts said.
Workers Memorial Day also recognizes the anniversary of the adoption of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, said Josh Sword, president of WV AFL-CIO.
“That law was won because of the tireless efforts of the labor movement, which are well represented here today, which organized for safer working conditions and demanded government action,” Sword said.
Still, thousands of workers die on the job each year, with many tragic examples, such as the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster in 2010, coming from within West Virginia’s borders, Roberts said.
“Every time there’s a tragedy, we, the union, the labor movement, try to pass legislation to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Sometimes we’re successful. Most of the time, we’re not,” Roberts said.
Thousands more die from occupational illnesses, another area where unions continue to fight for better conditions and safety standards for workers, Roberts said.
“Every day people are dying from something they contracted in the workplace. It’s time for this country to understand that. It’s time for the labor movement to stand up and fight back,” Roberts said.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.
