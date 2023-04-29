The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Workers who died on the job or as a result of occupational illness were honored Friday at the 35th Annual Workers Memorial Day Ceremony in the Lower Rotunda of the State Capitol.

Representatives from United Mine Workers of America and the West Virginia AFL-CIO, and others, were joined at the memorial by a delegation of members of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Albania. The ceremony included the reading of the names of 18 workers who died on the job in West Virginia in the last year, with the chiming of a bell punctuating the reading of each name.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

