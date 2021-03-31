The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia warns a fraudulent texting scam has been launched throughout West Virginia and the nation.

WorkForce officials say people are receiving text alerts that inform the recipient “there are issues with their West Virginia insurance claim,” and a website link is provided for the recipient to click.

The site is fraudulent and is designed to look like the WorkForce website.

The WorkForce fraud unit is cooperating with authorities to determine the source of this activity.

For more information, to report fraud, schedule a call with a WorkForce representative or access the online claimant system, visit www.workforcewv.org.

