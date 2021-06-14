HUNTINGTON — The Southside Neighborhood Organization is hosting a free “Save The Trees” workshop at Ritter Park's Room with a View, 1345 8th St., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. Due to the closure of the 8th Street Bridge, use the 5th Street Bridge to get there.
The speaker will be Rebecca Linger from the West Virginia Master Naturalist Program and associate professor at the University of Charleston. There will also be free handouts from the Nature Conservatory of West Virginia.
Kudzu, one example of a harmful, invasive plant that is pervasive in Ritter Park and the South Side of Huntington, will be discussed.
There is no need to register. Homeowners and volunteers for this Ritter Park Project are encouraged to attend the event, which is a result of collaboration between the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, Huntington Stormwater Utility, Cabell County Master Gardeners, West Virginia Master Naturalist Program, WVU Extension Service, Fourpole Creek Watershed Association, Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance and Southside Neighborhood Organization.