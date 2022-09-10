The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Menstrual health experts from Marshall Health will help young people understand menstruation with two free workshops this month.

The events are set for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Ave. in Huntington, and 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the main branch of the Cabell County Public Library, 455 9th St. in Huntington.

