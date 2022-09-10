HUNTINGTON — Menstrual health experts from Marshall Health will help young people understand menstruation with two free workshops this month.
The events are set for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Ave. in Huntington, and 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the main branch of the Cabell County Public Library, 455 9th St. in Huntington.
As part of the Period Education Project, pediatric-adolescent gynecologists Jennie L. Yoost, M.D., an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and Courtney Crain, M.D., assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the school, will lead discussions designed for adolescent females ages 9 to 13 who are just entering puberty.
Discussions will teach about reproductive anatomy, the menstrual cycle, menstrual and health tracking, normal and abnormal menses, and safe and reliable options for period management. Parents or guardians are encouraged to attend with their children.
The Period Education Project is a national initiative that partners with dozens of medical schools to improve menstrual health and to better deal with issues such as affording period supplies or lack of education on menstruation for underserved youth.
