HUNTINGTON — A Florida-based missions group has spent the past week tending to a number of construction projects in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington.
World Changers, a student-focused evangelical ministry based out of Panama City, Florida, sent more than 200 volunteer workers to Huntington for the week.
They partnered with the city to assist in the rehabilitation of the Highlawn area through Project SHINE, an initiative aimed at repairing owner-occupied homes in Highlawn and other areas in Huntington.
The organization has sent students on mission trips to provide the labor for a variety of projects since 1990, sending more than 400,000 youth and adults to construction projects and church-planting opportunities across North America.
“We have 200 youth and adults here providing free labor for those SHINE program participants in the form of roof jobs, whole house paints, replacing fence, installing wheelchair ramps, rebuilding porches, and we really like to make sure the elderly and disabled in the community are being helped as well as those who financially cannot afford to have that work professionally done,” project coordinator Mark Davis said.
It’s the 20th consecutive year the World Changers has sent a group to the Huntington area, Davis said, and what they are doing in the area is the same thing they aim to do across the country.
In addition to lending a hand to members of the community, Davis added that it’s as much about the students as it is the ones they are helping, as they learn to serve others by identifying needs and working to fill those needs with a little time and hard work.
“Our mission, first and foremost, is to transform the lives of our students. We want our students to learn what it means to be a Christian and to serve. Our mission is the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Davis said.
Each group has a team of three coordinators — the project coordinator, site coordinator and construction coordinator. They work to make the trip as smooth as possible, including getting all of the volunteers fed by partnering with local churches.
Volunteers were split into 18 groups that worked on 16 projects throughout the week. All projects were wrapped up Friday afternoon in Huntington, but the organization will still be assisting on other projects throughout the country, including stops in Arkansas, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio and Alabama.