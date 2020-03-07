HUNTINGTON — From antiques and classics to rods and customs, cars of all kinds are on display this weekend in downtown Huntington.
The 43rd annual Huntington World of Wheels, the largest indoor car show in West Virginia, shifted into high gear Friday at Mountain Health Arena.
In addition to the variety of cars, guests at the show can see 4x4s, motorcycles and trucks, and there will be a car show, a car corral, swap meet, vendors, family entertainment and a model car contest.
The show continues from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Entry fees are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 or free for infants.