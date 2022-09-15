The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — A piece of history is docked at the Port of Ashland, and the community is invited to tour it this weekend.

The LST-325, or Landing Ship Tank 325, is the last fully operational landing ship tank in existence, and tours are offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 18, for visitors to explore the 80-year-old vessel.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

