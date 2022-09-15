ASHLAND — A piece of history is docked at the Port of Ashland, and the community is invited to tour it this weekend.
The LST-325, or Landing Ship Tank 325, is the last fully operational landing ship tank in existence, and tours are offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 18, for visitors to explore the 80-year-old vessel.
Cruise Director Ken Rupp said he hopes visitors can envision what life may have been like for those who served on the ship during World War II and other missions.
“I hope they take away appreciation for what their grandfathers and fathers did during the war,” Rupp said. “It’s just history, and we’re trying to bring it to life for everybody.”
Rupp said the 328-foot-long and 50-foot-wide ship was used for trips from the United States to Algeria, Sicily, England and more. First launched in October 1942, the ship transported people, fuel, weapons and other resources around the world.
The LST-325 spent its last 35 years of service in Greece, and served in the Greek Navy until December 1999. In 2000, the ship traveled back across the Atlantic Ocean to Mobile, Alabama. LST-325 typically stays in Evansville, Indiana, but travels and serves as a museum for different cities to enjoy.
Visitors will see guns and ammunition used on the ship, where the sailors and soldiers slept, the captain’s office and more during the tour.
Students from Rose Hill Christian School in Ashland visited the ship Thursday. Many students said they enjoyed learning about the ship’s history, and they got to see how young adults used to live and work while onboard.
“It was very interesting seeing how they were living when they were on the ship,” said 11-year-old Faith Brown. “They were only 17 or so when they were on it, so it was probably really hard living like that.”
Some students from Rose Hill Christian said their favorite part of the experience was learning about how guns used in the past were operated and how machinery was used to control the ship.
Others said they enjoyed re-enacting a famous movie scene.
“My favorite part was probably when we were all on the top deck because everybody started doing the Jack and Rose scene from ‘Titanic,’ and that was really cool and really fun,” said 11-year-old Sophie Davis.
Jason and Leigh Ann Martin brought their three children, Mariah, Colton and Auston, to check out the LST-325.
The family said they enjoyed being able to tour the different parts of the ship, and when asked why they decided to visit the LST-325, Jason Martin said they appreciated being able to explore a ship from a historical time period they did not get to experience.
“This was just to let them see a piece of history from something that probably won’t happen again,” he said.
After Sunday, the LST-325 will continue to Charleston, where it will open to the community Sept. 21. Tours cost $10 for adults, $7.50 for children ages 6-17 and are free to World War II and Korean War veterans, active service members and first responders with identification.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
