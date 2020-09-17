ATHENS, Ohio — With the spread of COVID-19 continuing in Ohio and across the nation, WOUB Public Media has decided to hold its free premiere screening of “Our Town: Gallipolis” virtually. The in-person premiere screening was originally scheduled for March 22 at Gallia Academy High School but was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We had hoped to be able to wait to premiere the documentary at a time when it was safe to gather together at an event in Gallipolis,” said WOUB General Manager Mark Brewer. “But with all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we don’t think that will be able to happen any time soon. We don’t want to make the people of Gallipolis wait any longer to see this documentary.”
The free online screening will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. WOUB is using a virtual screening platform funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting called OVEE (Online Viewing and Engagement Experience) for the event, available at https://ovee.itvs.org/screenings/g5m5f
Those interested in attending the free event are asked to RSVP at https://bit.ly/OurTownRSVP
“OVEE is used by many PBS programs and stations to screen their programs,” said Community Engagement Manager Cheri Russo. “The platform gives WOUB the ability to recreate as much of the in-person experience as possible, while keeping everyone safe at the same time.”
The “Our Town: Gallipolis” documentary film is an hour-long look at the history of the Gallia County community. It examines many unique aspects and people of Gallipolis including: the town’s first settlers, the Silver Bridge, and Gallipolis’ connection to the sinking of the Titanic.
The film also explores some of Gallipolis’ more notable residents like Bob Evans, Tuskegee Airman Henry Norman and Grandma Gatewood.
The Gallipolis film is the seventh historical documentary in WOUB’s Our Town series. The series is produced and directed by 13-time Emmy-Award winner and a southeastern Ohio native Evan Shaw.
WOUB wanted to make sure the people of Gallipolis were the first to be able to view the documentary, so the television premiere of the program, which was originally scheduled for March 23, was also postponed. “Our Town: Gallipolis” will now air on WOUB HD at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 with an encore broadcast at 9:30 p.m.
“A lot of hard work went into this documentary,” said Brewer. “And we can’t wait until the virtual and broadcast television premieres, so everyone has a chance to see it.”