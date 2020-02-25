HUNTINGTON — Cpl. Jimmy Johnston and Deputy Jared Cremeans have served dozens of warrants throughout their careers with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. They are highly trained in tactical and safety measures to make sure they return home to their families at the end of their shifts.
However, nothing could fully prepare them for the Oct. 30, 2019, ambush of gunfire from a man — Michael Lane Pinkerman II — inside his Ona home as a SWAT team of sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a warrant related to an investigation of a shooting at the Ona Volunteer Fire Department earlier that week.
The two men were shot — Johnston in the back and Cremeans four times through one hand and his shoulder — but their training, instincts and camaraderie helped make sure they survived one of the scariest moments of their careers.
It was for their bravery in that moment that Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle bestowed Purple Hearts, a law enforcement honor given to officers wounded or killed in the line of duty, on them Tuesday. Their fellow officers also gave the men Bowie knives, a symbol of valor and the drive to survive. Their mothers were given bouquets of flowers to represent hope and faith.
Their alleged assailant, Michael Lane Pinkerman II, did not survive. His father, Michael Lane Pinkerman, 56, is charged with several charges, including accessory to attempted first-degree murder, in regards to his son’s alleged attack. Police say he blocked the door and did not allow deputies to enter the home before the son walked down a hall and opened fire against the SWAT team.
He has since bonded out of jail on a $300,000 cash-only bond as he awaits a possible indictment by a Cabell County grand jury.
After being shot that night, the two officers were in an ambulance on the way to the hospital within six minutes. Johnston said Tuesday while his attention was focused on Cremeans, he was devastated to know he left behind his fellow deputies to enter the home without him.
While he was shot through his left vest seam, Johnston said he was not concerned about himself while driving to the hospital, only his friend. The two shot officers entered law enforcement and have grown up in the department together and are very close, he said.
“I rode in the ambulance with Jared. He was obviously in bad shape, and I knew I wasn’t in as bad of a shape,” he said. “Being there for him and letting him know things were going to be OK (meant a lot to me),” he said.
As the night went on, the emergency room was flooded with family members and law enforcement officers concerned for the men. The community also flooded them with love, he said. The brotherhood he experienced that evening is what will stick with him for the rest of his life.
Johnston returned to work full time just days after the incident, and even testified against Pinkerman about a week after returning. Cremeans has returned to work on a limited scale. He has had one surgery and expects to undergo another.
The four things that saved the men that day were training, being a good listener, camaraderie and good equipment, Johnston said. He replays the moment in his head subconsciously, but also does it to make himself a better officer in case he encounters the same situation down the road.
“(Quitting) honestly didn’t cross my mind. I’ve been a member of the SWAT team for eight years now,” he said. “This is the first operation where it ‘went south.’ I’ve entered hundreds of homes on search warrants. As cliche as it sounds, the training generally pays off.”
Also Tuesday afternoon, Zerkle welcomed Sean Beckett and Colin Cooper as Cabell County’s newest deputies. Both men are already certified in West Virginia and will not have to attend the police academy before joining the ranks. Zerkle said with about 15 new hires since he took office, the sheriff’s department has now become a young force.
Cooper had been with the Huntington Police Department for three years. He had rejoined the ranks there after being one of several officers laid off during budget cuts in 2017. Beckett joins the department from the Milton Police Department, where he served for nearly five years. He worked for the Marshall University Police Department prior to that.
Beckett said joining the ranks of the sheriff’s department has been a dream of his since he joined MUPD years ago. Hard work and dedication finally paid off, he said.
“I’m from Cabell County. I’ve been here my entire life,” he said. “I know the area and I know the people here, and I feel like it’s a perfect fit for me.”
He said eventually he hopes to join the SWAT team and lead in the footsteps of the deputies before him.
If he listens to the advice of Johnston, he may just get there.