HUNTINGTON — People gathered at more than 3,100 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad Saturday to remember and honor veterans.

National Wreaths Across America Day is observed every December, and in Huntington wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves at Spring Hill Cemetery. In addition to placing wreaths on soldiers’ graves, the solemn ceremony included reciting the name of each veteran aloud.

Elsewhere in West Virginia, wreaths were placed at cemeteries including the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, where 5,850 graves were adorned with a balsam wreath.

Nationally, more than 2 million volunteers helped place more than 2.4 million wreaths on headstones across the country.

According to Wreaths Across America, the wreaths are donated by private citizens or organizations and placed on graves by volunteers as a gesture of gratitude. For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually.

