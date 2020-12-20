HUNTINGTON — People from across the region gathered at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington on Saturday to place wreaths on veterans’ graves as a gift of respect and appreciation for the freedoms Americans enjoy.
The live balsam wreaths were placed as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, a day each year when Americans in every state honor veterans by placing wreaths on their headstones and saying each veteran’s name out loud. Ceremonies took place at 2,557 locations across the country Saturday, with a total of 1.7 million wreaths placed on veterans’ graves.
According to Wreaths Across America, the wreaths are donated by private citizens or organizations and placed on graves by volunteers as a gesture of gratitude. For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually.
This year’s theme was “Be an American Worth Fighting For.”