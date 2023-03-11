The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — John Witek, 81, died Tuesday after completing a lifetime of accomplishments in advertisement and other writing and documentary production.

Spending much of his life in New York, where he was originally from and where he met his wife and business partner Deborah Novak, Witek moved to Huntington in 1994 with Novak, who was from the area.

