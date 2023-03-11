HUNTINGTON — John Witek, 81, died Tuesday after completing a lifetime of accomplishments in advertisement and other writing and documentary production.
Spending much of his life in New York, where he was originally from and where he met his wife and business partner Deborah Novak, Witek moved to Huntington in 1994 with Novak, who was from the area.
Together, Witek and Novak created several documentaries on local topics that ran on PBS including “Marshall University: Ashes to Glory,” “Cam Henderson: A Coach’s Story,” “Hearts of Glass: The Story of Blenko Handcraft” and “Andre Van Damme & The Story of the Charleston Ballet” in addition to other documentary work.
On these projects, Witek and Novak collaborated on writing, with Witek also serving as producer and Novak as director, Novak said.
Witek and Novak also completed a book together called “Huntington: The Levi Holley Stone Collection,” using photos that Witek, who “would make the rounds of the flea markets and the antique stores,” found when they were about to be thrown away, Novak said.
“I would say, overall, although he had these varied interests, overall he was a prolific writer,” Novak said. “He wrote the first book on direct response television and was responsible for many of the great commercials of the 1980s that people remember.”
“There’s a lot of exercise devices that he wrote commercials for,” Novak continued. “One was this thing where you got down on the floor and you put your feet on it, and it had a spring, and it helped you do situps and Witek came up with the name the Gut Buster, and I can’t tell you … how it took off nationally. It was a national phenomenon. In fact, we were told that President (Ronald) Reagan and Alexander Haig … would do it in the Oval Office together.”
Witek also had work published in two journals in connection with a “significant (archaeological) find on the East End of Long Island from the late archaic period,” Novak said. His last big project was his work with pastels, Novak said.
Witek was described as a “Renaissance man” in his obituary and by Novak, who said his interests included art, painting, writing, science, television and collecting.
Marilyn Polan, a friend of the family, said history, stamps and photography were also among his interests.
“John Witek was a very bright and curious person and interested in so many things and so talented,” Polan said. “It’s a great loss to the whole community, and he will be missed by many.”
Graveside services will be held at noon Monday at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington.
