West Virginia 10 will continue to be closed at the Lincoln-Logan county line near Harts through Sunday, May 17, while the West Virginia Division of Highways repairs a slide, according to a news release.
The slide is about 5 miles north of the Chapmanville city limits.
West Virginia 10 will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at the site during this time.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. Truck drivers are advised that there are no suitable local alternate routes for large trucks. Alternate routes for all drivers traveling from Huntington to Chapmanville include Interstate 64 and U.S. 119.