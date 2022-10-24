The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Virus Outbreak-Test Scores
Desks are spaced apart ahead of planned in-person learning at an elementary school on March 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis. 

 Matt Rourke | AP file photo

CHARLESTON — West Virginia public school students have hit record lows on the U.S. Education Department’s national test for fourth- and eighth-graders, in the assessment’s first year since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

While national average scores dropped from before the pandemic, the 2022 results released Monday show West Virginia had some of the steepest declines, leading to the lowest scores in the more than two decades of comparable data.

Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media.

