HUNTINGTON — More than 400 positive cases were added to West Virginia’s coronavirus total on Sunday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Sunday added 423 cases for a total of 24,883.
The state has recorded a total of 457 deaths related to the virus.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,692), Boone (408), Braxton (73), Brooke (249), Cabell (1,548), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (796), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (217), Hampshire (144), Hancock (242), Hardy (108), Harrison (682), Jackson (411), Jefferson (626), Kanawha (3,828), Lewis (110), Lincoln (263), Logan (801), Marion (419), Marshall (420), Mason (182), McDowell (131), Mercer (803), Mineral (244), Mingo (654), Monongalia (2,363), Monroe (266), Morgan (157), Nicholas (191), Ohio (638), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (225), Putnam (981), Raleigh (866), Randolph (429), Ritchie (53), Roane (116), Summers (140), Taylor (172), Tucker (67), Tyler (55), Upshur (277), Wayne (626), Webster (36), Wetzel (229), Wirt (56), Wood (720), Wyoming (359).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department listed 484 active cases Sunday, while the Wayne County Health Department reported 96 active cases.
In Kentucky, there were 1,423 new cases reported, for a total of 108,642. There were also four new deaths reported, for a total of 1,489.
“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 23 new positive cases Sunday, with patients’ ages ranging from 17 to 84. Boyd County has reported a total of 781 cases.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported eight new positive cases. The countywide total is now 1,170 cases and 30 deaths. Since April, 110 people have been hospitalized by the virus.
Statewide, more than 3,000 new cases were reported, for a total of 219,000, with 5,303 deaths related to the virus.
More than 80,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 9,105,230, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 229,932 deaths related to the virus.
