HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths Sunday.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 83-year old male from Mercer County and a 92-year old female from Taylor County.
“The passing of these two West Virginians is announced with great sadness and we extend our deepest sympathies to their families,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a news release.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the state had reported 9,272 total cases and 178 deaths.
Cases per county are: Barbour (33), Berkeley (766), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (84), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (186), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (255), Jackson (190), Jefferson (322), Kanawha (1,214), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (437), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (83), McDowell (66), Mercer (274), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,053), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (42), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (245), Raleigh (324), Randolph (220), Ritchie (3), Roane (24), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 214 active cases on Sunday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, a 26-year-old female. One new death was also reported, for a total of 11. The county has reported a total of 419 cases, with 302 people out of isolation. The health department is monitoring 138 contacts, and seven people remain hospitalized.
Statewide, there were 114,802 cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, with 3,978 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday — a 44-year-old woman isolating at home. The county has had a total of 219 cases, with 186 recovered. There have been four virus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, 467 new cases were reported Sunday, for a total of 43,529. Seventy-nine of the new cases were from children age 18 and younger. The youngest was 3 days old. There were also nine new virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 881.
“We remain in a plateau with our number of new cases, which is positive, but we have to see those numbers steadily decline,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “All of your sacrifices are working, and we must all continue to be patient and do our part to drive those numbers down.”
Across the U.S., more than 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 5,643,812, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 175,651 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.