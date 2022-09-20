The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Veterans in the area have better access to the Veterans Affairs office after the addition of seven virtual access locations in West Virginia.

The sites give veterans and claimants a private space equipped with internet access, as well as help and technology needed to meet virtually with staff via a secure connection.

