HUNTINGTON — Veterans in the area have better access to the Veterans Affairs office after the addition of seven virtual access locations in West Virginia.
The sites give veterans and claimants a private space equipped with internet access, as well as help and technology needed to meet virtually with staff via a secure connection.
The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the State of West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance said locations have been set up in Beckley, Clarksburg, Martinsburg, Parkersburg, Spencer, Summersville and Teays Valley.
The virtual meeting setups can be found locally in South Charleston at 300 Technology Drive, Suite 201; in Logan at 120 Nick Savas Drive; and in Hurricane at 3772 Teays Valley Road, Suite B.
Linda Parker, director of the Huntington Regional Office, said veterans in every corner of the state will now have direct access to the staff.
“Though we’ve been meeting virtually with veterans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the VAS is special because it allows us to reach those rural and other underserved veterans who may have limited internet connectivity, live too far to commute to the regional office or are simply not comfortable with the technology to set up a virtual meeting on their own,” she said.
Veterans and claimants can visit any of the locations between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to be connected to staff after an appointment is made. Appointments can be scheduled by veterans and claimants at vets.force.com/VAVERA or by calling 304-399-9205.
