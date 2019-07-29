HUNTINGTON — New federal changes on how restaurants and other businesses are inspected for food safety have been adopted in West Virginia, with the goal of streamlining and standardizing regulations to ensure better compliance, state and local officials say.
Effective July 1, West Virginia moved to the Food and Drug Administration's 2013 Food Code to remain compliant with federal food and drink regulations.
States are given the option to adopt FDA code as is, adopt the FDA code with minor changes or, in rare cases, develop their own food code. The FDA updates its codes roughly every four years, mostly to redefine terms and add in protocol based on new scientific findings.
The major change is in how violations are defined. Previously, violations had been graded by two tiers: critical and non-critical. Critical refers to a potential health hazard that causes a customer to fall ill, such as improperly cooked food or unsanitary food handling.
Non-critical violations do not relate to a customer's health directly, and could be as minor as a burned-out lightbulb or lack of tissue in a restroom.
In the new FDA Food Code, critical violations have been renamed and split into two subsets: priority and priority foundation.
Priority violations are those directly associated with foodborne illness with a quantifiable measure, such as undercooking. These violations must be corrected in three days.
Priority foundation is a violation in one of the support applications that enables a priority violation, such as poor labeling, misusing equipment, a lack of proper training of recordkeeping errors. These must be fixed within 10 days.
Non-critical violations are now known as core violations, which are also minor. These could include a small lapse in sanitation, operating procedures and equipment maintenance.
And while the new code, with hundreds of pages of material, might strike restaurants as an intimidating new change, it's filled with much of the safety checks they're already doing, explained Rodney Melton, chief sanitarian at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
"They're going to look at and think it's a lot of changes, but it's not," Melton said. "It's the things you've already been doing, with some additions."
According to the FDA, these changes with make the code easier to follow by simplifying procedures and reducing redundancies - establishing a more singular, standardized inspection process.
"We put these things out there so that people understand that we're not trying to hide the rules," Melton said.
The code also requires a licensed "food protection manager" be on duty at a business at all times. Code already required a manager-figure - someone to make decisions - always be working, but this individual must now be trained to follow proper food safety.
The health department's admittedly understaffed crew of six sanitarians inspect more than 1,000 facilities for food safety each year in Cabell County, more than 700 of those being restaurants. Melton and his team also inspect 56 pools, 34 public and private schools, 50 childcare facilities, 16 hotels, and 15 campgrounds, among other businesses - not the mention hundreds of licensed septic tanks.
How often a business is inspected is based on how much food prep is involved, Melton explained. A bar that serves only chips or candy bars as its food may only be inspected once a year, while a full restaurant may be checked four times a year.
"Most of them do a great job. You can tell," Melton said. "Sometimes they might not know the correct thing to do all the time, but you can tell that they're trying."
Cabell County restaurant inspections are published every other week in The Herald-Dispatch.