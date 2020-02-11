CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Attorney General has asked the state’s Supreme Court of Appeals to uphold the murder conviction of a man seeking exoneration in the 2002 beating and strangulation death of a woman in eastern Cabell County after new DNA testing implicated another man as possibly being the killer.
Brian Emerson Dement, 39, of Huntington, is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the beating and strangulation death of 21-year-old Deanna Crawford in 2002. She was found Aug. 8, 2002, in a secluded area of Salt Rock, but her death remained unsolved until 2007 when four men were charged in her death.
Three times Dement gave courtroom confessions to his role in the 2002 killing, each time pointing to his co-defendants — brothers Philip and Nathaniel Barnett and Justin Black — in the case as accomplices. All four men were convicted as a result.
The brothers’ convictions were later overturned on appeal and they later entered guilty pleas to avoid harsher punishments a conviction by jury could bring.
The case against the Barnetts and Black, but not Dement, was again tossed out in 2019 by Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson after DNA evidence tested at the men’s request within the past few years implicated an Ohio man as being at the murder scene instead.
Ferguson denied Dement a new trial because he had not maintained his innocence and said Dement could seek relief from the state Supreme Court, which he has since done. Each of his co-defendants has maintained their innocence in the case.
In an argument filed with the Supreme Court in January, Morrisey said that Dement’s three confessions should outweigh any claim of newly discovered evidence.
“The existence of multiple confessions, all under oath, creates a significant burden for the accused to overcome,” he said. “Our arguments demonstrate why the state Supreme Court of Appeals should uphold this conviction.”
Black currently has a trial date set for June 9 and the Barnetts’ trial is set for June 30, although whether that will happen depends on the Supreme Court’s timely handling of Dement’s case. The Cabell County Prosecutor’s office has been taken off the case and the prosecution is now being handled by the Wayne County Magistrate’s office.
The exoneration fight started in 2016 when Black appeared in court asking for additional DNA testing to be done, a request the Barnetts soon joined. The testing implicated another man as being at the scene, as his DNA was found on a cigarette butt and in semen, but the man denied ever being to the area where Crawford was found.
Investigations conducted in the time since the testing results were returned allege the man has a history of abuse toward women, including his three ex-wives. One told investigators he had threatened to kill her like he did “that woman.” She also told police he had come home bloodied one night around the time of Crawford’s death.
The man was most recently imprisoned for raping a 13-year-old girl, who was later impregnated. He also was accused of kidnapping another female in another case, according to attorneys. He has since been released and his whereabouts are unknown.
In a telephone message left with The Herald-Dispatch last year, Crawford’s mother said she still believes all four men are guilty. She said testimony other than Dement’s had placed the men in a vehicle with her daughter the last time she was seen and the newly discovered DNA could have been brought to the scene on her daughter.