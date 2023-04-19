The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is still working to establish a foundation that will receive the majority of the state’s opioid litigation funds, an official with the office told lawmakers Tuesday.

Steven Travis, general counsel for the Attorney General’s Office, told the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Health on Tuesday that the drafts of the incorporating documents of the West Virginia First Foundation are in “what we believe (is) near final form.”

Lori Kersey covers Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

